Samsung Galaxy M31s Massive Leak: Camera, RAM, Storage Details Out

Samsung Galaxy M31s is geared up to be unveiled on July 30 in India. Already, the e-commerce portal Amazon India has hosted a microsite for the device last week. And, this microsite reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Now, a reliable tipster has taken to Twitter to share some key details of the Galaxy M31s.

According to the leaked information from Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is believed to arrive in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. The device is said to be launched in two color options Mirage Blue and Mirage Black.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is claimed to flaunt a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP fourth macro lens with the same aperture. At the front, this smartphone from the stable of Samsung is likely to flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s listing on Amazon India shows that the device will flaunt a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is seen to have an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well. Under its hood, the device uses an Exynos 9611 chipset just like its predecessors such as the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s.

One major highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is the presence of a beefy 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology via a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Expected Price

While we know that the Samsung Galaxy M31s could be launched in India on July 30, we are yet to come across a confirmation regarding its pricing. However, recent reports have revealed that the device could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. At this price point, we can expect the upcoming Samsung smartphone to compete against rivals in the market with similar specifications and relatively lesser pricing.

