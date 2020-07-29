OnePlus Nord Might Get Cheaper Variant With Trimmed Specs News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus recently launched its first smartphone under Rs. 30,000. The OnePlus Nord is the most affordable smartphone launched by the company. However, the company is likely to bring a cheaper variant of its newly launched smartphone.

The upcoming smartphone company is likely to have Qualcomm's new 5G Snapdragon 690 chipset, reports XDA Developers. The report states that OnePlus has also developed the code name of the upcoming smartphone, and it is working on the latest Oxygen OS 10.5.

The development comes soon after OnePlus announced that it is planning to bring a newly launched smartphone in the United States market. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the smartphone later this year. The company reveals that it is working on a new phone and new specifications.

Similarly, there are chances that OnePlus might launch the Lite version of the Nord, which will have a Snapdragon 690 processor. Notably, this Chipset has been not used by any smartphone player, but Motorola, Nokia, and LG have promised that they will use the same processor. The processor is also known as the successor of Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Lite will have a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is expected to be priced under RS. 20,000. The OnePlus Nord Lite is expected to give tough competition to the Realme 6 Pro and the Motorola One Fusion+.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

The OnePlus Nord feature 6.4-inch full HD+ Amoled display along with Corning Glass protection. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 12GB+256GB of inhouse storage. The company is likely to launch the 6GB+64GB storage in September. On the imaging front, the OnePlus Nord has 64MP camera, 16MP wide-angle lens, along with 2MP shooter. The smartphone will be available from August 4, 2020, and the other variant will be available on Amazon from August 6, 2020.

