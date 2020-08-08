Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Ahead Of Pixel 5 Announcement News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, we have been coming across reports regarding the discontinuation of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL though it has been less than a year since the launch of these phones. Now, it has been officially confirmed has Google has pulled the plug on these flagship phones. These new devices are no more available on the Google Play Store.

Notably, Google Pixel 4a was introduced a few days back but it is not a flagship model from the company. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Pixel 5 flagship will be unveiled with 5G support later this year. While the Pixel 4a will be launched in India sometime in October, it has been confirmed that the Pixel 5 will not be heading to the country.

Google Pixel 4, 4XL Discontinued

Soon after the announcement, the company has discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Though these devices will not be available via the Google Play Store in the US, the third party retailers will sell them for interested users.

As per a report by The Verge, Google Store has sold the complete inventory of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Those who are interested in buying these smartphones can get them from third-party partners until supplies last. Similar to the other Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 4 will continue receiving software and security updates for a minimum of three years from when it became available on the Play Store in the US.

Why This Move?

Notably, it is quite a surprise for Google to discontinue the Pixel 4 flagship devices within a year of their launch. The previous-generation smartphones in the Pixel 3 series were available for one and a half years since the announcement in October 2018. Even the Pixel 3a had a year-long run before it was called off.

If you were wondering why the Pixel 4 series has been pulled out this early, then the reason for the same could the impending launch of Pixel 5. We can expect the next-generation model to see the light of the day by October. And, the Pixel 4a is a good mid-range addition to the company's portfolio.

