Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Report Face Unlock Issue Following Security Update: Report
Google Pixel 4 series was launched last year comprising the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. Both smartphones come first in line to receive Android updates and security patches from Google. The search giant has equipped both the smartphones with an advanced Face Unlock technology as the primary mode of biometric authentication. Apparently, users are experiencing issues with this feature on both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL following the last few updates.
Several users took to Reddit's Pixel support forum to reveal the issue with the biometric security feature. The affected users have reported getting an error stating "Cannot Verify face" when trying to unlock the smartphone. Notably, some users are also said to receive a notification for re-registering their faces even with the feature functioning completely fine.
The Pixel 4 smartphones failing to authenticate a face and notifications to register face again have been reported by users on multiple platforms. This issue is affecting the users upon trying to unlock the device or while opening any app.
Some users have reportedly tried the factory reset method to resolve the issue which did work for some. For others, this wasn't successful. It is unknown what could be the reason for the Face Unlock feature to stop functioning properly following the last few updates.
It can't be said for sure if the updates are what causing the issue. Google is said to have acknowledged the issue and has also started working on a fix for the same. But, the company is yet to reveal by when this issue will be resolved. We are expecting some developments in the coming days and will keep you posted on the same.
