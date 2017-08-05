Alleged Google Pixel XL 2 shows rear fingerprint scanner

Google Pixel XL 2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. So far we have heard a countless number of rumors regarding the device and now we have come across another one.

A Reddit user recently shared rear life images of a case claimed to be of the Google Pixel XL 2. The pictures show the case placed beside the original Google Pixel device. And, as you can see, the upcoming device looks much larger than its predecessor. Interestingly, the case has a cutout for the 3.5mm audio jack. So it means going against the current trend, Google has decided not to ditch the headphone jack.

That being said, almost all the previous reports have suggested that the Google Pixel XL 2 wouldn't feature the 3.5mm audio jack. Besides this, the case also has an opening for a fingerprint scanner at the back.

While we have got no new information, the Geekbench listing has shed light on some of the key specs of the smartphone.

The listing reveals that the Pixel 2 will be coming with a 5.6-inch display with 2560×1312 pixel resolution. The display is said to be almost bezel-less with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the device is likely to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.4GHz from Qualcomm.

The chipset will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage space. Talking about the cameras, the handset is expected to arrive with a 12MP rear-facing main camera and an 8MP front camera. As for the software, the Google Pixel XL 2 will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

As of now, Google hasn't announced the release date of the smartphone, but we expect to see the unveiling sometime in October. Along with Google Pixel XL 2, the Pixel 2 will also be launched.