Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 cases leak revealing possible design

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are among the highly anticipated smartphones of this year. We have come across many leaks and speculations regarding the same and now we have a recent one in the form of leaked cases.

The latest one comes from the UK based accessory retailer MobileFun. The source has revealed the images of the smartphone gel cases of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 from the case maker Olixar. The retailer has listed these cases for pre-order starting from €5.59 (approx. Rs. 400). These cases do reveal the possible design of the two smartphones giving us an idea of how the handsets might look like.

From the images of the cases, the glass portion at the rear of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 appear to have been downsized significantly. It looks like the glass portion will go no longer beyond the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The images of the cases also indicate that the smartphones from Google will stick on to the single rear camera sensor instead of featuring dual cameras sensors at the rear, which is the recent rage.

Talking about the display, it looks like the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones might have a larger display with minimal bezels at the sides. This is a major development that we would like to see in the second generation Pixel smartphones. Also, the images show the presence of a long ear piece speaker at the front. The other aspect that has been seemingly confirmed by the leaked images of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 is that there will no longer be a 3.5mm audio jack on these smartphones as the same will be replaced by the USB Type-C port.

This is not the first time we are talking about the Google Pixel 2. There are previous rumors pointing out that the Pixel 2 will be the first smartphone to arrive with the Snapdragon 836 SoC.