Google Pixel 2 to be the first device to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 836

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC has been talked about since quite some time. It is believed to be an incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 SoC used in most flagship smartphones released this year.

The rumors suggest that despite the same CPU and GPU as the Snapdragon 835, the Snapdragon 836 SoC will be a more powerful variant as it will clock at higher speeds. Previously, we have come across speculations that the upcoming SoC is said to be used by the Galaxy Note 8 slated for an August 23 launch. The latest report from a website named Fudzilla claims that the Google Pixel 2 will carry the credits of being the first device to use the Snapdragon 836 SoC.

Similar to the last year, the Snapdragon 836 is believed to be used by the new flagships that are meant for the second half of this year. In 2016, the Snapdragon 821 was launched as an upgraded variant to the Snapdragon 820. We can expect the mobile platform to power the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6s, etc. to use this platform. As it did with the OnePlus 3T, the company is also expected to launch an upgraded variant of the flagship OnePlus 5. However, we haven't come across any speculation regarding such a device until now.

Though the report suggests that the Snapdragon 836 is meant for the upcoming flagship smartphones of this year, we haven't come across any benchmark listing of the same. But the Snapdragon 840 and Snapdragon 845 SoCs have been spotted on the benchmark sites. The Snapdragon 845 SoC is believed to power the 2018 flagship smartphones and the Galaxy S9 is said to be the first one to arrive with this upcoming mobile platform.