Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23; Unpacked event invites are out

After confirming that the Galaxy Note 8 might be unveiled in August and go on sale in September, Samsung has started sending media invites for the next Unpacked event.

Well, the South Korean tech giant will be hosting the Unpacked event on August 23 in New York City. You read it right. Last week, we told you the same date as the reports from Korea pointed out at an August 23 launch date for the Galaxy Note 8. However, the invite from Samsung does not mention the words Galaxy Note 8. It shows a blue silhouette resembling the Samsung S Pen tipping that the Note 7 successor will be launched next month.

From the existing rumors, the Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to adorn a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It is likely to use an Infinity Display as seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ featuring an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The upcoming flagship phablet is likely to be launched with a Snapdragon 835 SoC or an in-house Exynos 8895 SoC depending on the region. This processor is said to be coupled with 6GB RAM and a 3300mAh battery.

There are claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive with an updated S Pen stylus. Remember that the Galaxy Note 7 came with an advanced S Pen that could do numerous capabilities. The handset is believed to be the first one from Samsung to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.

Going by the recent reports, the Samsung flagship phablet might feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear as on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and an iris scanner at the front along with the selfie camera. However, there seems to be a major difference in the positioning of the fingerprint sensor. It is said to be positioned next to the dual camera setup making it difficult to reach.

We still have one more month for the Galaxy Note 8's launch and we can expect more details regarding the device to hit the web in the meantime.