New Galaxy Note 8 render with case shows larger top bezel

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to feature a similar display as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The talk is about the Infinity Display that actually curves around the edges eliminating the bezels and features minimal bezels at the top and bottom edges.

According to the latest leak from Slashleaks, the alleged render of the Galaxy Note 8 clad in a protective case has been revealed by the case maker Nillkin. The render shows the upcoming flagship phablet featuring a larger top bezel. However, there is no clarity on the authenticity of this leaked render.

The reason for the confusion is the thicker top bezel as shown in the image above. Till date, there have been no rumors or leaks tipping that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a larger bezel at the top. You might think that it makes sense as there will be an iris scanner on board the flagship model. In that case, you need to remember that the Galaxy S8 features an iris scanner on its top but retains a thin top bezel. The same is expected from the upcoming device too. We have seen a render of the Galaxy Note 8 featuring an iris scanner at the top leak a few weeks back.

Having said that, we need to wait for more details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to hit the web. It is clear that the phablet will see the light of the day sometime in August and go on sale in September. In the meantime, we can expect to see a lot of details regarding the device emerging online.