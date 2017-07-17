Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leak again; Infinity display confirmed

You must have lost track of how many Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders have surfaced online. As the launch of the phablet is getting closer, we expect more leaks to come up. In today's share, we have come across two new renders of the upcoming flagship from Samsung via GizmoChina.

Well, the renders look quite similar to the ones that have surfaced online previously. The images show the Galaxy Note 8 featuring a rectangular body. As expected, it looks like the smartphone might feature a curved Infinity Display just like the one seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The upcoming flagship phablet seems to have a curved panel with extremely thin bezels even at the top and bottom.

It looks like the Galaxy Note 8's display will have the 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the earlier flagships of this year. Quite naturally, the device doesn't feature a physical home button. Unfortunately, the renders have only revealed the front part of the Galaxy Note 8. The rear panel of the phablet cannot be seen.

However, as per the rumors obtained so far, it is expected to come with a rear dual camera setup consisting two 12MP sensors. The sensors are also said to be equipped with Optical Image Stabilization and dual LED flash.

The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to have 6GB RAM as seen in the Galaxy S8 smartphone duo. It is also said to feature either the Snapdragon 835/Snapdragon 836 or the Exynos 8895 chipset.

While there are no official words on when exactly this device will be announced, the rumors point out towards an August 23 launch.