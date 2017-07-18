Alleged iPhone 8 final design revealed; power button may function as a fingerprint scanner

A lot has been talked about the design of Apple's upcoming iPhone. Dubbed as the iPhone 8, it is expected to sport a stunning design. Well, being the 10th-anniversary model, we should see some significant changes on it.

Up until now, we have seen the smartphone in numerous leaks and concept images. A couple of days ago a Forbes report came up with some new iPhone 8 renders based on its CAD schematics that have leaked through the supply chain. Made by Nodus, the case designer, the renders have allowed us to take a good look at the device from all angles. If you are interested, read on to what new information have we obtained from this report.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Where is the fingerprint scanner? Notably, the iPhone in the images doesn't seem to be sporting a fingerprint scanner. According to the report, Apple has apparently dropped the plan of using an under-screen fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 8. So it means that the Cupertino-giant has apparently not been able to find out a way to put the biometric Touch-ID under the display. Now the question is, where will the fingerprint scanner be placed? Bezel-less display Keeping in line with previous rumors, the report suggests that the iPhone 8 would be arriving with a 5.8-inch full-screen OLED display with almost nonexistent bezels. The device is also said to twice as large as compared to its predecessors. While how similar to these images would the actual iPhone 8 would be is unknown, the device undoubtedly looks stunning. Vertical dual cameras Except for the placement of the fingerprint scanner, the camera alignment of the upcoming iPhone 8 has been the most confusing affair. The renders here show the device with a vertically stacked dual camera setup on its rear panel. The report states "this switch is to support Apple's big drive into Augmented Reality". So this means the rear cameras will come with AR abilities. Larger Power Button The renders show that the iPhone 8 featuring unusually large-sized Power button. There is a chance that Apple may incorporate the fingerprint scanner inside the big Power button. As per the report, Apple has been granted a patent for such an arrangement for the fingerprint scanner as well.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

The report further reveals that the iPhone 8 will retain the Lighting port and it won't be coming with a USB Type-C port. The 3.5mm standard audio jack will be absent on the device as well.