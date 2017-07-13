iPhone 8 could feature a rear-facing laser system for AR and better autofocus

The rumors regarding Apple's upcoming iPhone seems never-ending. A new report by Fast Company claims that the iPhone 8 would be equipped with a rear laser system, which will provide faster and more accurate autofocus for images.

Moreover, with the use of the laser system, depth detection for AR apps would be easier as well. The report further states that Apple has bought vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser components for use with the VCSEL system expected on the phone. As per sources, the Cupertino-giant would have to spend only $2 extra per device. So, on Apple's side, it would prove to be beneficial.

However, the report says, "Whether the sensor will be included in that phone, or a 2018 iPhone, depends on the progress the Apple engineers make in integrating the laser system into the phone".

This means even though Apple employees are working hard, we may not see the laser system in this year's edition of iPhone.

Moving on to the iPhone 8's front-facing camera, it is expected to come with a 3D sensor and facial recognition technology. As some of you may know, renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that this camera would be 'revolutionary'.

Besides this, the report says that the iPhone 8 would arrive with a Touch ID. However, it doesn't specify whether the fingerprint scanner would be embedded into the display or it would be placed on the rear panel of the device.

Contrary to this report, yesterday a publication claimed that Apple will ditch the fingerprint scanner on iPhone 8. Instead, it would rely on a face recognition system.

Now, truth to be told, so many rumors emerge every day that it is hard to keep a track. Also, the authenticity of this information as questionable since it comes from unofficial sources.