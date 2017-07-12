iPhone 8 again facing new issues with wireless charging and Touch ID integration

Over the past few months, we have been hearing a lot of rumors about the iPhone 8. Most of the reports have suggested that the device's launch would get delayed due to some production issues faced by the OEMs. Well, we already knew that Apple was facing some problems to employ the OLED panels.

Yet again a fresh report published by First Company suggests that Apple employees are working in a state of panic, becasue new issues centering wireless charging and the 3D front camera have emerged. While there are no hardware related issues, some software issues demand to be solved right away. So if these said issues are not solved, the iPhone 8 may come without some expected features.

"The company has been working feverishly to fix software problems in its hotly anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone that could ultimately cause production and delivery delays, the source says. If the software problems aren't resolved quickly, the new flagship iPhone could even launch with major features disabled," states the report.

Coming to a different report by Barron's, it claims that Apple has not yet made its mind about the placement of fingerprint scanner. So if that is not included, the Cupertino-giant may scrap the Apple Pay too.

While the company is still trying to find a way to embed the fingerprint scanner under the display, it has not received a positive result. So instead of that, the iPhone 8 would rely on facial recognition technology. However, the analysts claim that it wouldn't be as advanced to support Apple Pay.

Whatever the case is, it seems like that the iPhone 8's journey is not going too smooth.