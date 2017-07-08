Apple iPhones pegged for 2018 launch will feature OLED displays, says report

Apple has been long rumored to make use of OLED panels for the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhone allegedly dubbed iPhone 8.

A recent report by Nikkei citing industry sources claims that Apple has started with the designing of the new iPhones that are slated to be released in 2018. This year, the iPhone 8 is likely to feature an OLED display while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are believed to arrive with LCD displays. Unlike this, Apple is claimed to implement OLED display on all the iPhones that are slated for 2018 release.

The report goes on stating that the OLED display iPhones will be launched in the second half of the next year. It states that Apple has started with the designing of the new iPhones. Given that Apple stuck a deal with Samsung and LG recently to step up the production of OLED panels, this report makes much sense. Though there is a possibility for all the iPhone models slated to be launched in the future might feature OLED panels, we cannot be sure until there is an official confirmation from the Cupertino tech giant.

There are reports claiming that the panel makers might not be able to handle the high demand if Apple starts using OLED panels on all the 2018 models of iPhone. Eventually, production issues might arise. This year, Apple will be using the OLED display on the premium iPhone 8 that might feature a high screen-to-body ratio sans the home button. If you don't remember, we have already seen that the iPhone 9 will be launched with an OLED display from Samsung.

Notably, the rumors and speculations that are making the rounds all over the web tip that Apple is in plans to work on improving the display. The company is rumored to implement a bezel-less curved OLED display on the iPhone 8 that is allegedly resulting in delays.