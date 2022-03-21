Alleged Moto G 5G (2022) CAD Renders Leak: Here's What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola's first midrange 5G smartphones were the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Pro 5G launched in 2020. Later, the company expanded its portfolio of 5G phones last year. Now, the company appears to be in plans to launch the next-generation 5G smartphones in the Moto G lineup. Now, the renders of the Moto G 5G (2022) have been leaked.

Moto G 5G (2022) Renders

Already, rumor mills are speculating about an upcoming Motorola smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2022). This new smartphone is tipped to be launched sometime soon with 5G connectivity, as its name suggests.

Now, the leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone have been leaked by the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer alongside Prepp.in.

As per reports, the company could be working on a new mid-range smartphone with the codename Austin. This new leak suggests that the device could be launched with the moniker Moto G 5G (2022).

Going by the leaked details, the upcoming Motorola smartphone could be launched with the model number XT2213. It is tipped that the device could measure 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.3mm and flaunt a 6.6-inch display.

Detailing on the leaked renders, the Moto G 5G (2022) is seen hosting a punch-hole display with a thick bezel at the bottom. At its rear, the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor alongside the company logo. At the top, we can see a microphone. Moving on to the right edge, there is a volume rocker and a power key that doubles as a fingerprint sensor while the left edge features a SIM slot. At the bottom, we can see a 3.5mm headphone jack, another microphone, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

Moto G 5G (2022) Rumored Specifications

In a different report, Nils Ahrensmeier has revealed a few specifications of the Moto G 5G (2022). As per the claim, the upcoming Motorola smartphone could feature a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution. Under its hood, there could be a MediaTek chip alongside 4GB of RAM.

For imaging, it is tipped that the Moto G 5G (2022) might bestow a 50MP (S5KN1SQ03) primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 13MP (Hi-1336) selfie camera sensor. For now, the other details of the Motorola smartphone are under wraps.

Best Mobiles in India