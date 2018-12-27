Alleged Motorola P40 renders and 360-degree video leak

Motorola has been hitting the rumor mills of late for the launch of the upcoming Moto G7 series of smartphones. These phones are expected to be unveiled in early 2019. Besides this, the rumor mills have started focusing on the P series smartphones slated for a 2019 launch.

As per a recent leak by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks, the renders and 360-degree video of the alleged Motorola P40 have hit the web. This device is speculated to be the successor to the Motorola P30 launched earlier this year. Given that the P30 is yet to be launched for the global markets, we can expect the P40 to be launched globally under the Android One program.

Motorola P40 renders leak

If these renders turn to be authentic, then the Motorola P40 will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole design as seen on the Honor V20, Huawei Nova 4 and Samsung Galaxy A8s. This hole will house the front camera and appears to be positioned at the top left corner of the display.

The report also tips that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch display with a punch-hole design that will give an all-display front as there will be no notch. The bezels at the sides appear to be drastically thin while the bottom one alone is a little thick and features the Motorola branding.

At the left of the smartphone, it is seen that there will be SIM tray while the right edge has the volume and power buttons. The USB Type-C port, mic and speaker grille are at the bottom. The report further adds that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

Going by the renders, there appears to be 3D curved edges at the rear offering a firm grip. It is reflective hinting at a glass build. The rear panel appears to be protruding, thanks to the dual camera with a 48MP primary sensor. The two sensors appear to be positioned vertically along with LED flash underneath but the resolution of the secondary camera remains unknown. The smartphone is expected to measure 160.1 x 71.2. x 8.7 mm in dimensions and 10mm in thickness including the bump at the rear.