Alleged Nokia 3.4 Render Leaks Revealing Circular Camera Setup At Its Rear

Nokia 3.4 is one of the upcoming smartphones speculated to be on cards. It is expected to see the light of the day along with the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 9.3 PureView at the IFA 2020 slated for later this week. This new smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device and was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database with the codename DoctorStrange a few weeks back.

In the meantime, a tipster has shared the alleged render of the Nokia 3.4 shedding light on its design. The leaked design appears to show the smartphone's punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen and a circular camera arrangement at the rear.

Nokia 3.4 Render Leaks Online

Though the leaked render is not official, it gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the smartphone. As per the tweet shared by the tipster Hikari Calyx, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is seen to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the front to house an 8MP selfie camera sensor, claims GSMArena. At the rear, there seems to be a circular camera sensor with a triple-camera module and an LED flash. It also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the tipster claims to have the actual pictures of the alleged Nokia 3.4 but says that the same cannot be shared for safety reasons. Furthermore, the tipster notes that the render is based on those actual pictures.

The leaked render gives a hint that the Nokia 3.4 could have a similar punch-hole cutout as the Nokia 8.3 5G. The rear of the smartphone appears to have a similar texture as that of the Nokia 2.3 and a circular camera design as the Nokia C5 Endi.

Nokia 3.4 Rumored Specs

From the previous reports, the Nokia 3.4 is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is said to have a dedicated button for Google Assistant, a Snapdragon 460 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The other aspects include a circular camera setup with three sensors - a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor and a 5MP tertiary sensor.

Given that HMD will participate in the IFA 2020 in Berlin later this week, we can expect further details regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones to surface online in the meantime.

