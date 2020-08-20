Nokia 3.4 Geekbench Listing Sheds Light On RAM, Processor Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a slew of smartphones this year including the Nokia 3.4. We have already come across reports regarding the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView. Now, a fresh report sheds light on another entry-level smartphone, Nokia 3.4.

Well, the upcoming budget Nokia smartphone is expected to be launched alongside the other devices sometime later this year. And, it has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing. The listing sheds light on what we can expect from the hardware of this device to some extent.

Nokia 3.4 Geekbench Listing

The Nokia 3.4 Geekbench listing shows that the upcoming smartphone might arrive with a Snapdragon 460 SoC. The same processor is speculated to power the upcoming devices such as Moto E7 Plus and Vivo Y20 among other smartphones. The other aspects that are hinted by the benchmark listing include Android 10 OS and 3GB of RAM.

The listing also notes that the smartphone could be codenamed Doctor Strange and make use of a Qualcomm chipset. The source code mentions that the device could arrive with an Adreno 610 GPU alongside the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Given that the smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC are slated to be launched sometime in the second half of this year, we can expect the Nokia 3.4 to also be unveiled by the end of this year. And, a Q4 launch date is hinted even by the other speculations for both the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4.

Besides the leaked details that are mentioned above, the other aspects remain unknown even after the leak of the Geekbench listing. There is no clarity regarding its exact launch date or the design and other aspects of the Nokia 3.4. However, we can expect the smartphone to be launched in India soon after its global announcement. For now, the Nokia 5.3 that went official in March is slated to be launched in the country.

