Nokia 2.4 Storage Options, Battery Capacity, Color Variants Leak

HMD Global is speculated to be working on a slew of upcoming smartphones slated to be unveiled in the coming days. One of these upcoming smartphones is the Nokia 2.4, which is believed to be an affordable offering. We have already come across numerous reports shedding light on the details of the Nokia 2.4. A fresh leak reveals what we can expect from the smartphone.

Nokia 2.4 Details Leak

A recent NokiaPowerUser report reveals that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will arrive in two storage options - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Also, it adds that this smartphone will arrive with three color options such as Blue, Purple, and Gray. It is likely to be an entry-level smartphone like the other devices in the Nokia 2x series and will arrive with basic specifications as its predecessor, the Nokia 2.3 that came with 3GB RAM.

In a separate report, the Nokia 2.4 was spotted on the FCC certification listing revealing that the smartphone could arrive in four variants carrying the model numbers TA-1277, TA-1270, TA-1274 and TA-1275. Of these, the TA-1270 is said to be a dual-SIM variant. Apart from this difference, all the other specs are said to be the same across the variants. And, the FCC listing hints at the presence of a 4500mAh battery powering the Nokia 2.4.

A Geekbench listing of the Nokia 2.4 shows that it could arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM. Another report hints that there could be a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch to house the selfie camera setup with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Also, it shows the presence of a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. The selfie camera sensor on board the Nokia 2.4 is likely to be a 5MP unit.

What To Expect From Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 is likely to be an entry-level smartphone that will meet the requirements of the users. It could be a successful offering as its predecessors. However, we cannot conclude anything without an official confirmation from the company.

