Nokia 2.4 Spotted On Geekbench With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in December 2019, HMD Global, the company that launches Nokia branded smartphones unveiled the Nokia 2.3, which is an entry-level smartphone. Now, it looks like the Finnish company is all geared up to bring the successor to this device allegedly dubbed Nokia 2.4. The smartphone was spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench and it reveals some key specifications of the device too.

Nokia 2.4 Geekbench Listing

As per the leaked Geekbench listing spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the alleged Nokia 2.4 is likely to get the power from a MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset, which is none other than the Helio P22 SoC. Notably, its predecessor, the Nokia 2.3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. Furthermore, the benchmark listing hints at the presence of 2GB RAM as well. While there is no word regarding the internal storage capacity, it is said to have either 16GB or 32GB default memory capacity.

As per the Geekbench platform, the alleged Nokia 2.4 has scored 136 points and 497 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Given that the upcoming Nokia smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform, we can expect it to be unveiled anytime soon. However, we need to get further information in the coming weeks.

Truly Global 5G Phone From Nokia

Back in June, HMD Global teased that it will launch a new Nokia smartphone with the Snapdragon 690 SoC. The teaser shows an unannounced smartphone with this processor. And, it is touted that the upcoming device will be a truly global 5G phone. As it uses a relatively low-powered processor as compared to the flagship Nokia 8.3 5G, it is believed to be a tad cheaper than the same. It is touted that this Nokia smartphone will be the first one to feature the new Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Besides the alleged Nokia 2.4 and a relatively more affordable 5G smartphone, the company is speculated to take the wraps off other devices including the Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3, and more. We can expect these smartphones to see the light of the day sometime in the coming months. And, an official confirmation is also awaited regarding the same.

