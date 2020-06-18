HMD Global Teases New Nokia 5G Smartphone: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the well-known chipmaker Qualcomm announced a new processor, the Snapdragon 690 SoC. Soon after the launch of this new chipset, HMD Global that launches smartphones under the Nokia brand has let out a teaser revealing that it is in plans to launch a Nokia smartphone with this new chipset.

Following the launch of this chipset, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas teased an unannounced smartphone running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. In the teaser, he touts that the upcoming smartphone will be a truly global 5G phone. As it will use the latest chipset from Qualcomm, it is expected to be relatively cheaper than the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Congratulations @cristianoamon and the awesome team at @Qualcomm for the launch of #Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platform! We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform! pic.twitter.com/yctqfE13sY — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 17, 2020

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones

Given the previous rumors and speculations, the upcoming Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3 is expected to be the device in question. Either of these smartphones is expected to use the newly launched chipset in the Snapdragon 600 series. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the exact device from HMD Global.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC Details

The Snapdragon 690 SoC is based on the 8nm manufacturing process. It is touted to increase the CPU performance by 20% and the GPU performance by 60% as compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Eventually, the overall performance of the smartphone using this new chipset will be improved than the previous generation Nokia smartphones.

With the inbuilt Snapdragon X51 modem, this processor offers support for sub-6GHz networks. With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, it supports WiFi 6 too. And, there is a new AI engine called ARCSOFT with Hexagon Tensor Accelerator. This chipset supports displays of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, there is support for 4K video recording at 30fps and photos of up to 192MP. Qualcomm touts that there is a new video encoding enhancement and support for Quick Charge 4+ fast charging tech.

What We Think

Fresh reports regarding an affordable Nokia 5G smartphone with the Snapdragon 690 SoC have started surfacing within three months of the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G. This device was touted to be the world's first truly global 5G phone but it is yet to be out for sale. We hope that the upcoming device is made available for its fans soon after its launch.

