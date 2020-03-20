Nokia 8.3 5G With 64MP Quad Camera Goes Live News oi-Vivek

After a plethora of leaks and speculations, HMD Global's first true 5G smartphone --- the Nokia 8.3 5G is finally here. Though this is not a full-fledged flagship smartphone, it does offer a premium design and some of the best possible hardware. Here is an in-depth analysis of the Nokia 8.3 5G the phone that James Bond uses.

Nokia 8.3 5G Hardware Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a big 6.81-inch screen with FHD+ (2400 x 1800p) resolution along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. This is no ordinary IPS LCD screen, as it supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and can also upscale SDR content to HDR standard.

The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is an upper mid-range 5G processor with an integrated 5G modem that supports various 5G bands, which is paired with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. On the software side of the equation, the phone runs on Android 1O OS with stock UI and minimal bloatware.

Just like the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 24MP selfie camera at the front, which can shoot 1080p videos.

On to the connectivity aspect of the Nokia 8.3 5G, it supports both 5G SA and NSA with dual 4G LTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It does come with dual nano-SIM card slots or a single SIM slot, depending on the market. A 4,500 mAh battery runs the show with support for 18W fast charging.

Nokia 8.3 5G Pricing And Availability

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in Polar Night Color and the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost 639 Euros (approx Rs. 47,900) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 693 Euros (approx Rs. 51,800). Both models will go on sale from this summer.

Best Mobiles in India