ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 8.3 5G With 64MP Quad Camera Goes Live

    By
    |

    After a plethora of leaks and speculations, HMD Global's first true 5G smartphone --- the Nokia 8.3 5G is finally here. Though this is not a full-fledged flagship smartphone, it does offer a premium design and some of the best possible hardware. Here is an in-depth analysis of the Nokia 8.3 5G the phone that James Bond uses.

    Nokia 8.3 5G With 64MP Quad Camera Goes Live

     

    Nokia 8.3 5G Hardware Specifications

    The Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a big 6.81-inch screen with FHD+ (2400 x 1800p) resolution along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. This is no ordinary IPS LCD screen, as it supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and can also upscale SDR content to HDR standard.

    The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is an upper mid-range 5G processor with an integrated 5G modem that supports various 5G bands, which is paired with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. On the software side of the equation, the phone runs on Android 1O OS with stock UI and minimal bloatware.

    Just like the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 24MP selfie camera at the front, which can shoot 1080p videos.

    On to the connectivity aspect of the Nokia 8.3 5G, it supports both 5G SA and NSA with dual 4G LTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It does come with dual nano-SIM card slots or a single SIM slot, depending on the market. A 4,500 mAh battery runs the show with support for 18W fast charging.

    Nokia 8.3 5G Pricing And Availability

    The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in Polar Night Color and the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost 639 Euros (approx Rs. 47,900) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 693 Euros (approx Rs. 51,800). Both models will go on sale from this summer.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones android
    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 2:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X