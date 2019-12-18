Nokia 2.3, Entry-Level Smartphone Launched In India For Rs. 8,199 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia 2.3 is an entry-level smartphone, which was unveiled recently at an event in Egypt. Within a couple of its announcement, the device has been launched in India. This device has been launched in the country without much fanfare.

The company has announced that it will provide one-year replacement guarantee covering hardware defects and an additional six-month warranty on the bundled accessories. However, this offer is applicable only on purchases on or before March 31, 2020.

Nokia 2.3 Price And Availability

Well, the entry-level Nokia smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,199 for the sole variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The device will go on sale starting from December 27 via the official Nokia India online store and leading retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Sangeetha among others.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Jio subscribers who buy this new Nokia smartphone will get benefits worth Rs. 7,200 on opting for either the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plans. The Jio benefits include cashback worth Rs. 2,200, discount worth Rs. 2,000 from Zoomcar, and vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Cleartrip.

What We Think About Nokia 2.3

When it comes to the Nokia 2.3, the smartphone's specifications are the same as that of the global variant announced earlier this month. It runs Android Pie and it has been assured that the device will get the Android 10 update in the coming months. It comes with a waterdrop notch, a quad-core processor, dual cameras at the rear and other standard specifications.

Given that the Nokia 2.3 is priced at Rs. 8,199, we think that there are better-specced smartphones in this price category. There are rivals from Redmi and Realme in this price category with triple cameras or quad cameras at the rear and octa-core processors. If we talk about dual-camera smartphones with quad-core processors, the rival devices are priced relatively lower under Rs. 7,000.

This makes us believe that Nokia 2.3 will face tough competition from Chinese counterparts. However, we need to wait for the sale to debut to know more about the acceptance among masses.

Best Mobiles in India