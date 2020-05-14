Nokia Likely To Launch Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 3.3, Nokia 2.4 Later This Year News oi-Sharmishte Datti

As 2020 progresses, smartphone makers are skeptical of sales considering the worldwide pandemic sweep. However, it looks like nothing is stopping Nokia. Apart from the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G, the company is also working to launch the Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 3.3, and the Nokia 2.4.

Nokiamob reports that the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphones are the highlighted launches for the first half of this year. Apart from these, Nokia is rumored to be developing a couple of other smartphones as well. This includes the Nokia 7.3 5G, which is said to bring 5G connectivity to a wider audience at a lesser price. There's also the rumored Nokia 3.3 and the Nokia 2.4 smartphones.

Nokia 7.3 5G Expected Features, Launch

The report notes that the Nokia 7.3 5G handset is planned to launch for about 399 Euros for the 4GB RAM paired with 64GB storage before the taxes spike it higher. For all we know, the smartphone is expected to launch in September and could hit stores later this year. Presently, the exact details of the Nokia 7.3 5G are unknown, but it's expected to come with a quad-camera module.

Nokia 3.3 Expected Features, Launch

As the name suggests, the Nokia 3.3 smartphone will come under the Nokia 3 series. It is rumored to feature enhanced specs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and is expected to pack a bigger screen. The Nokia 3.3 is expected to pack a triple-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The price of the smartphone hasn't been evaluated yet, but its base variant is expected to be a 3GB RAM paired with 32GB storage. For all we know, the Nokia 3.3 might launch in a few months.

Nokia 2.4 Expected Features, Launch

This is another smartphone from Nokia, expected to launch in September 2020. The Nokia 2.4 is said to be powered by a MediaTek processor with a price tag of around 119 Euros for the base variant of 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. Apart from the above-mentioned Nokia handsets, the company is also working on the Nokia 9.3, which is currently postponed to early 2021 or for the MWC21 (if there's going to an event).

