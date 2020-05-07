Nokia 6.3 With Quad Rear Cameras Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in March, HMD Global announced a slew of smartphones including the Nokia 8.3, its first 5G smartphone, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. Besides these, the company also relaunched the Nokia 5310 feature phone. Within weeks of the launch of these devices, rumors regarding a new smartphone, the Nokia 6.3 have started surfacing online.

Well, a report by MySmartPrice claims that the Nokia 6.3 is on cards. The report also reveals some key specifications of the smartphone as detailed below. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Nokia 6.3 Leaked Specifications

The upcoming Nokia mid-range smartphone is likely to flaunt an octa-core Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 SoC. Both these processors are believed to power the mid-range smartphones in 2020. Having said that, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is said to be more powerful than its predecessor using Snapdragon 636 SoC. The report also claims that the upcoming Nokia 7.3 could make use of the Snapdragon 720G processor.

Furthermore, the Nokia 6.3 is likely to flaunt four cameras at the rear with Zeiss optics. As of now, there is no word regarding the camera specifications but it is said that the selfie camera could be a 16MP sensor. We can expect the quad-camera setup on this upcoming Nokia smartphone to feature a combination of ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors as this is the trend among mid-range smartphones right now.

In terms of design, the Nokia 6.3 is likely to bestow a screen with a waterdrop notch similar to its predecessor. It is likely to feature a PixelWorks display chip for upscaling SDR to HDR. When it comes to availability, the report notes that the Nokia 6.3 could be launched sometime in the Q3 of this year but there could be changes due to the global health crisis.

What We Think

Given there is no official word regarding the Nokia 6.3, we can expect the company to reveal something about the same in the coming days. As the Nokia mid-range devices exist in India, we can expect this device to also be launched in the country. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD Global.

