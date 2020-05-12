ENGLISH

    Nokia 9.3 To Arrive With 8K Video Recording, Notable Camera Improvements

    By
    |

    We know that HMD Global is working on a next-generation smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia 9.3 or Nokia 9.2. While a lot of aspects of this smartphone are yet to be known, one thing that we are sure about is that it will pack a capable camera department that will lure customers who want to experience premium smartphone photography.

    Nokia 9.3 To Arrive With 8K Video Recording And Camera Improvements

     

    Given that the Nokia 9 PureView features a penta-lens camera setup from ZEISS optics, we can expect its successor to also arrive with an impressive camera department. Moreover, being the next-generation model, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is said to feature notable improvements over the yesteryear flagship.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Camera Improvements

    As per a report by NokiaPowerUser citing sources, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to support 8K video recording at 30fps. Notably, only very few smartphones offer this capability right now. If this turns out to be true, then the Nokia 9.3 is believed to join other devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Red Magic 3S, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

    Apart from 8K video recording capability, the Nokia 9.3 is also said to feature improvements in the Night and Pro camera mods. Also, it is likely to arrive with fine-tuned effects from ZEISS. With these significant improvements, the Nokia 9.3 camera is believed to be special and superior to other flagship smartphones in the market, at least on paper. To know the exact performance of the camera, we need to wait for the official unveiling of the Nokia 9.3.

    Rumored Nokia 9.3 Specs

    Going by the previous reports, the Nokia 9.3 flagship smartphone is believed to ditch the penta-lens camera setup seen on its predecessor. And, it is said to feature a flaunt a 108MP camera primary camera sensor while the number of sensors remains unknown for now. Apart from this, a recent leak tipped that it could feature glass on both sides and a metal frame. The screen is believed to measure 5.99 inches and carry QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

     

    The other aspects that we expect to be seen in the Nokia 9.3 flagship smartphone include a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. It is said to arrive with a USB Type-C port, a noise-canceling microphone, and much more.

    What We Think

    As of now, we do not have any official confirmation regarding the Nokia 9.3 flagship smartphone. One thing that we have seen is that the smartphone could be launched alongside the Nokia 7.3 sometime in the third quarter of this year. We are yet to come across further details regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone.

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
