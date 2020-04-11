Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 Likely Pegged For Q3 2020 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, HMD Global announced the launch of a slew of smartphones and a feature phone. Though the company took the wraps off its 5G smartphone at the online event last month, it is yet to unveil the flagship smartphone, which will be the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-lens camera arrangement.

When it comes to the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone, there are speculations that it could be launched sometime this year but a confirmation from the company is awaited. Now, another speculation reveals when the smartphone could see the light of the day.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Details

A fresh report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that the Nokia 9.3 PureView is the long-rumored flagship smartphone. Previously, it was speculated to be dubbed Nokia 9.1 PureView and Nokia 9.2 PureView. And, there is no word regarding the unknown Nokia 7.3 smartphone as yet. One thing that is likely is that the company will launch these devices in the third quarter of this year after the COVID-19 pandemic settles down.

What To Expect

HMD Global is reportedly testing the Nokia 7.3, which is believed to be unveiled alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView in mid-Q3 this year. This smartphone is said to support both 4G and 5G connectivity. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the Nokia 7.3 to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the brand. This makes us believe that the Nokia 7.3 could be an even more affordable device than the Nokia 8.3 5G launched last month alongside the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3.

Though reports claim a Q3 launch of these upcoming Nokia smartphones, there is no official word from the company regarding the same. We can expect an official confirmation to be announced sometime in the coming months. Until then, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

