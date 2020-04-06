Nokia 9.2 PureView Official Launch Likely Happening in H2 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has launched its first batch of Nokia smartphones this year comprising the Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia 5310 feature phone. But, the leaks in the past have been consistently hinting on the arrival of the company's flagship Nokia 9.2 PureView. The smartphone was previously tipped to launch in the first half of 2020. Now, a new report suggests otherwise.

Nokia 9.2 or Nokia 9.3 Official Launch Details

The upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone is said to debut as the Nokia 9.2 or the Nokia 9.3 PureView towards the end of this year. A report from NPU tips this delayed launch of the successor to the Nokia 9.1 PureView.

The reason for the company to push the date in the second half of 2020 is none other than the coronavirus pandemic situation that has slowed the pace of the entire world.

It is worth noting that the handset is said to be under development for quite a long time now. It was previously said to make debut in the Q1 2020 which later got delayed to Q2 2020. And now, it has been pushed towards the end of this year. There is no certain date announced for its launch just yet and we are still waiting for Nokia to reveal some concrete information on the same.

Nokia 9.2 PureView Expected Specifications And Features

The Nokia 9.2 PureView is speculated to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity. The device is said to arrive with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage configuration. Software-side is said to be handled by the Android 10 OS.

The handset is said to accommodate a 6.29-inch P-OLED display with 2K resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The handset is likely to offer a 32MP selfie camera, but the details on the rear camera are yet to be revealed.

The Nokia 9.2 is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and use a 4,500 mAH battery with a support for Qi wireless charging.

