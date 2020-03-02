Nokia 9.2 Renders Hint At Quad Rear Cameras And All-Screen Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global launches several new smartphones from time to time. We are already expecting the company to take the wraps off a slew of new devices such as the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 400 4G feature phone those were expected to be announced at the canceled MWC 2020. In the meantime, fresh reports reveal details regarding the Nokia 9.2 flagship.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the name and other details of the upcoming flagship smartphone. But speculations reveal that the device could be called Nokia 9.2 as the company follows such a nomenclature for its next-generation models that were launch in the past.

Nokia 9.2 Renders Leak

In a recent development, a couple of renders of the alleged Nokia 9.2 flagship was leaked showing the presence of an 'Oreo' quad-camera setup at its rear. Instead of the presence of a penta-lens camera setup as seen in its predecessor, the Nokia 9 PureView launched last year, the Nokia 9.2 appears to have an 'Oreo' quad-camera setup.

The renders from BenGeskin suggest that there will be no cutouts or opening on the display and it will be surrounded by very narrow bezels at all four sides. It is believed that this smartphone could be launched in the fall of 2020, which is sometime in the last quarter.

Nokia 9.2 Rumored Specifications

When it comes to rumored specifications, the Nokia 9.2 is likely to be launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box. There are claims that the smartphone will use a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The Nokia 9.2 is said to flaunt a P-OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

For imaging, it is believed to arrive with a 24MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup with 13MP sensors with digital zoom, touch to focus, auto flash and more. A 4500mAh battery is said to fuel the upcoming Nokia smartphone. The other connectivity aspects include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, VoLTE, GPS, and more. As of now, there is no word regarding fast charging support though we can expect it to have one as it is a flagship smartphone.

