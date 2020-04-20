Nokia 9.3 PureView Could Be First Phone To Feature Under-Display Selfie Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across many advancements in the smartphone industry. One such aspect that is highly speculated is the presence of an under-display selfie camera sensor. While many smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, etc. are working on the same, it looks like HMD will be among the first players to launch such a device.

As per recent speculations, it looks like the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia 9.3 PureView could be the first one to arrive with an under-display selfie camera. The Nokia flagship is believed to be launched sometime in Q3 this year.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Selfie Camera Tech

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser citing information from sources close to HMD, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to feature PureDisplay V3. Besides the PureDisplay features, it is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. We have already seen reports hinting at the fast refresh rate on the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone.

Furthermore, the report notes that HMD Global has been testing the under-display selfie camera tech alongside a pop-up selfie camera. Reportedly, the under-display camera tech has been found to be more stable to be used on a flagship smartphone.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored Specs

As per previous reports, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to be launched with a penta-lens camera setup as seen on its predecessor that was launched last year. And, the camera arrangement is said to flaunt a 108MP primary camera lens and a 64MP secondary lens. At the front, there seems to be a 48MP sensor.

As it is a flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As per the color options revealed by the company's CPO, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to be launched in Polar Night and Copper-like color variants.

What To Expect?

Based on reports, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to be launched with premium and high-end specs on par with other Android biggies in the market. Also, it is likely to have a capable camera department that will give it an upper hand over the competition. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India