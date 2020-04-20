ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Could Be First Phone To Feature Under-Display Selfie Camera

    By
    |

    We have been coming across many advancements in the smartphone industry. One such aspect that is highly speculated is the presence of an under-display selfie camera sensor. While many smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, etc. are working on the same, it looks like HMD will be among the first players to launch such a device.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Could Feature Under-Display Selfie Camera

     

    As per recent speculations, it looks like the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia 9.3 PureView could be the first one to arrive with an under-display selfie camera. The Nokia flagship is believed to be launched sometime in Q3 this year.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Selfie Camera Tech

    As per a report by NokiaPowerUser citing information from sources close to HMD, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to feature PureDisplay V3. Besides the PureDisplay features, it is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. We have already seen reports hinting at the fast refresh rate on the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone.

    Furthermore, the report notes that HMD Global has been testing the under-display selfie camera tech alongside a pop-up selfie camera. Reportedly, the under-display camera tech has been found to be more stable to be used on a flagship smartphone.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored Specs

    As per previous reports, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to be launched with a penta-lens camera setup as seen on its predecessor that was launched last year. And, the camera arrangement is said to flaunt a 108MP primary camera lens and a 64MP secondary lens. At the front, there seems to be a 48MP sensor.

    As it is a flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As per the color options revealed by the company's CPO, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to be launched in Polar Night and Copper-like color variants.

     

    What To Expect?

    Based on reports, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to be launched with premium and high-end specs on par with other Android biggies in the market. Also, it is likely to have a capable camera department that will give it an upper hand over the competition. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming weeks.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X