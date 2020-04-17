ENGLISH

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Color Options Hinted By Company Executive

    By
    |

    Back in 2019, HMD Global became the first brand to unveil a flagship smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 9 PureView. However, the device did not turn out to be a stunner in terms of camera performance and was powered by dated specs such as Snapdragon 845 SoC. Since then, we have been coming across reports regarding the next-generation flagship smartphone from Nokia.

    We have already seen some key details regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship. Recent reports reveal that it could be dubbed Nokia 9.3 PureView while it was speculated to arrive with different monikers in the past. One of the recent reports suggested that the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 could see the light of the day sometime in Q3 2020. And, we have come across a few leaks revealing some key specs.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Colors Leak

    Now, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas has hinted that the Nokia 9.3 PureView could be launched in a slew of color options. He took to Twitter to carry out a poll asking the color expectations of fans for the alleged Nokia 9 series smartphone in the making. And, it is believed to be the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

    In addition to the poll, he has also stated that he prefers Polar Night color and a copper-like bold, gold hue. He also hints at green/white and blue/black color variants.

     

    Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored Specs

    When it comes to the rumored specs of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, we have come across numerous reports revealing many key aspects. One of the recent reports tipped that the smartphone could be launched with a display that has a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this will qualify it as a device suitable for high-end gaming and other intensive tasks.

    Under its hood, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is said to be launched as an Android One smartphone running Android 10 out-of-the-box. For imaging, the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone is likely to flaunt a penta-lens camera arrangement with a 108MP primary lens and a 48MP selfie camera. For now, the other aspects of the alleged Nokia 9.3 PureView remain unknown and we can expect further reports to be revealed in the coming days or weeks.

    nokia news smartphones

