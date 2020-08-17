ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 Launch Details Out

    By
    |

    The Nokia 8.3 5G, the first 5G smartphone from the company was released in Europe recently. In the meantime, speculations regarding the launch date of the upcoming Nokia smartphones have started making rounds on the internet. These include the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and a couple of other devices.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G And More Launch Details Out

     

    A fresh report by NokiaPowerUser claims that the company could be working on unveiling the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G smartphones sometime in the last quarter of the year. Also, the report citing sources familiar with the company's developments notes that the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 could be launched sometime soon.

    Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Launch Schedule

    As per the report, the development of the Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 is almost over and the final testing might debut soon. The production of the same could debut either in September or October. Besides these, the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are believed to see the light of the day as early as next month.

    From the existing reports, the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G is likely to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC. The other details that we can expect from the device include a penta-lens camera arrangement at the rear as seen on its predecessor and a 120Hz display. The device is said to feature an under-screen selfie camera technology.

    And, the Nokia 7.3 5G is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 24MP selfie camera sensor, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP or 48MP primary sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

    Talking about the Nokia 6.3, this smartphone could use either a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 6.2-inch display, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging support. When it comes to the Nokia 2.4, which is likely to be the most entry-level offering among the rumored ones, we have already come across several details revealing what we can expect from it.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X