Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 Launch Details Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Nokia 8.3 5G, the first 5G smartphone from the company was released in Europe recently. In the meantime, speculations regarding the launch date of the upcoming Nokia smartphones have started making rounds on the internet. These include the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and a couple of other devices.

A fresh report by NokiaPowerUser claims that the company could be working on unveiling the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G smartphones sometime in the last quarter of the year. Also, the report citing sources familiar with the company's developments notes that the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 could be launched sometime soon.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Launch Schedule

As per the report, the development of the Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 is almost over and the final testing might debut soon. The production of the same could debut either in September or October. Besides these, the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are believed to see the light of the day as early as next month.

From the existing reports, the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G is likely to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC. The other details that we can expect from the device include a penta-lens camera arrangement at the rear as seen on its predecessor and a 120Hz display. The device is said to feature an under-screen selfie camera technology.

And, the Nokia 7.3 5G is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 24MP selfie camera sensor, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP or 48MP primary sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

Talking about the Nokia 6.3, this smartphone could use either a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 6.2-inch display, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging support. When it comes to the Nokia 2.4, which is likely to be the most entry-level offering among the rumored ones, we have already come across several details revealing what we can expect from it.

