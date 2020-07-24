Just In
- 18 min ago Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9; Which Is The One For You?
-
- 31 min ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review: Not Your Ideal Budget Gaming Smartphone
- 55 min ago Acer Extensa 15 Launched For Rs. 31,490 In India; A Good Affordable Laptop?
- 1 hr ago Indian Railways Ups Digitization, Brings In QR Codes For Contactless Ticketing
Don't Miss
- News Man attempting to rob bank with toy gun held in Jammu and Kashmir
- Sports The second Jerez assault: Championship twists guaranteed at Andalucia GP
- Automobiles Honda Sells 11 Lakh BS6 Complaint Two-Wheelers: Says It Is Industry’s First
- Finance 2 ETFs Jump Upto 6,553% In A Day On Technical Glitch; Trades Cancelled
- Lifestyle 5 Awesome Mayonnaise Faces Masks For Flawless Skin
- Movies The Kissing Booth 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Want Marco And Elle Together
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In July
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 Launch Date Revealed; Are They Coming To India
Nokia has a couple of smartphones lined up for debut. This list includes devices like the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones. Fresh reports suggest that the launch of these new Nokia smartphones are on track and will be launching by either late Q3 or early Q4 2020.
New Nokia Smartphones Launch
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a standstill to many economic activities, including smartphone production, with many manufacturing lines shutting down for months together. According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, Nokia is still on track to launch a couple of new smartphones, despite the pandemic.
The Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and the Nokia 6.3 will be launching in the coming months, the report confirms. Further, the report notes that HMD Global is already testing these devices and is en route to bring out the prototypes ahead of the large scale production. At the same time, it should be noted that the launch date might vary for different countries as shipping is still restricted in a few countries to contain the spread of the virus.
New Nokia Smartphone Features
The features of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 are still a mystery. However, a few speculations reveal that these devices will ship with 5G support. It doesn't come as a surprise as Nokia has been working on enhancing its 5G technology recently.
We also know that the Nokia 9.3 PureView comes as the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView flagship. It's also speculated to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Nokia is believed to have enhanced the rear and front cameras on the upcoming flagship.
The Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are expected to be mid-range devices. Both these smartphones recently passed the FCC certification, which reveals a 4,830 mAh battery capacity. Although the exact specifications are unknown, the Nokia 6.3 is expected to feature Snapdragon 670/675 processor.
Nokia is one of the popular brands in India, even for its feature phones. The company has been making a comeback with many flagships and mid-range smartphones in India. The upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and the Nokia 6.3 are expected to win the audience, especially with the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiments.
-
74,999
-
49,875
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
21,722
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
12,999
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999