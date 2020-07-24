Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 Launch Date Revealed; Are They Coming To India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has a couple of smartphones lined up for debut. This list includes devices like the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones. Fresh reports suggest that the launch of these new Nokia smartphones are on track and will be launching by either late Q3 or early Q4 2020.

New Nokia Smartphones Launch

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a standstill to many economic activities, including smartphone production, with many manufacturing lines shutting down for months together. According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, Nokia is still on track to launch a couple of new smartphones, despite the pandemic.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and the Nokia 6.3 will be launching in the coming months, the report confirms. Further, the report notes that HMD Global is already testing these devices and is en route to bring out the prototypes ahead of the large scale production. At the same time, it should be noted that the launch date might vary for different countries as shipping is still restricted in a few countries to contain the spread of the virus.

New Nokia Smartphone Features

The features of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 are still a mystery. However, a few speculations reveal that these devices will ship with 5G support. It doesn't come as a surprise as Nokia has been working on enhancing its 5G technology recently.

We also know that the Nokia 9.3 PureView comes as the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView flagship. It's also speculated to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Nokia is believed to have enhanced the rear and front cameras on the upcoming flagship.

The Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are expected to be mid-range devices. Both these smartphones recently passed the FCC certification, which reveals a 4,830 mAh battery capacity. Although the exact specifications are unknown, the Nokia 6.3 is expected to feature Snapdragon 670/675 processor.

Nokia is one of the popular brands in India, even for its feature phones. The company has been making a comeback with many flagships and mid-range smartphones in India. The upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and the Nokia 6.3 are expected to win the audience, especially with the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiments.

Best Mobiles in India