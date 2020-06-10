Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 Launch Likely Postponed To Q4 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of a slew of Nokia smartphones and a feature phone, the company is speculated to unveil the Nokia 9.3 flagship smartphone, Nokia 7.3 and a few other devices sometime in the third quarter of this year. Now, a fresh report indicates that the same has been postponed further.

Previously, reports revealed that HMD Global will host a mega online launch event for the launch of the Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 in the third quarter of the year. The latest report as per NokiaPowerUser states that the same has been postponed to Q4 2020.

Furthermore, this report notes that the development of these rumored smartphones is on track. And, the delay is said to be caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is also believed that the launch event could be delayed further depending on the situation of the pandemic across the world early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones On Cards

Not stopping with that, the report goes on stating that HMD Global is testing the prototypes of the Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 hinting that the progress is on track. Also, rumors of the leaked prototypes of the Nokia 7.3 suggest that the upcoming smartphone will feature 5G connectivity support. If this turns out to be true, then the Nokia 7.3 could be the most affordable 5G-ready smartphone from the company. Also, it is likely to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP or 64MP main sensor.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.3 is said to be a mid-range device with a Snapdragon 67X SoC while some others reveal that it might get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC. This upcoming smartphone is also believed to feature a quad-camera setup at its rear.

Talking about the flagship model on cards, the Nokia 9.3 aka Nokia 9.3 PureView, it is likely to arrive with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate display, a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a penta-lens camera setup with improvements along with a whopping 108MP primary sensor and ZEISS optics.

Having said that a slew of Nokia smartphones are expected to be launched in the last quarter of this year, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

