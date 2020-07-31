Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Launch Likely Slated For IFA 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The IFA 2020 is slated to debut in September this year in Berlin as usual. In the meantime, we have started coming up with speculations hinting that several brands will be unveiling their offerings at the upcoming trade show. One of these brands appears to be HMD Global as it has lined up a slew of Nokia smartphones.

As per a fresh report by Nokiamob.net citing the information from an anonymous tipster, it looks like the company has lined up the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 to be unveiled at the IFA 2020. While none of these smartphones are flagship devices, the Nokia 2.4 is believed to be an entry-level smartphone and the other two are said to be mid-range smartphones.

Nokia Smartphones Lined Up For IFA 2020

As per the publication, the tipster has shared a basic spec sheet of the alleged Nokia 2.4. This leaked specifications sheet shows similar specs as that of the Geekbench listing. And, the benchmark listing shows that the codename of the device could be HMD Global Wolverine. In addition, the website has published a low-quality image showing the Light Purple edition of a smartphone with dual cameras at the rear. It further notes that the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question could be priced around $110 (approx. Rs. 8,200).

Nokia 2.4 Rumors

Existing reports hint that the Nokia 2.4 is likely to be launched with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device is believed to make use of a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch. The other aspects that are speculated include a 13MP + 2MP sensor combination at the rear of the smartphone and a 5MP selfie camera.

Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Speculations

Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 are speculated to be upcoming mid-range smartphones that are likely to feature a Snapdragon 675/Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 700 series SoC respectively. These devices are said to sport quad-camera modules powered by ZEISS optics at the rear.

Furthermore, a report by NokiaPowerUser reveals that the Nokia 7.3 could be a 5G smartphone. It is said to feature a 6.3-inch or larger PureDisplay display with FHD+ resolution. The other aspects that we can expect from the device include 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, a 48MP primary sensor and a 24MP selfie camera sensor.

Another report by the same source suggests that the Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a Nokia 6.2-inch or larger display with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. At the front, it is believed to come with a 16GB selfie camera sensor and get the power from a 4000mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India