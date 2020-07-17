New Nokia Phone Spotted In FCC Listing; Another Budget Smartphone In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia is apparently working on a new phone, and this appears to be a smartphone, unlike the Nokia 5310 feature phone. The new Nokia phone with the model number TA-1274 was spotted on the US FCC site. The FCC listing has given away a couple of details including the battery capacity of the new Nokia phone.

New Nokia Phone Spotted

The FCC listing reveals that the Nokia TA-1274 phone will feature a 4,380mAh battery. There's no word about fast charging support though. Also, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is equipped with receivers that tune and operate 30MHz-960MHz in the following bands: GSM850, WCDMA B and 5, LTE B, and 5, LTE B and 12, and LTE BAND 17.

The listing also notes that the Nokia phone supports FM Radio. For all we know, this could be the latest mid-range smartphone from Nokia. It should be noted that this is the first time we're spotting the Nokia phone with the model number TA-1274, which makes it a bit difficult to speculate its features.

Nevertheless, it's certain now that HMD Global is working on a new Nokia phone for the global market. There are a lot of missings details. For one, we still don't know what the new Nokia phone will be called. But the FCC listing suggests an imminent launch of the new Nokia phone.

New Nokia Phone: What To Expect

In other news, the Nokia 2.4 smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. The Nokia 2.3 is expected to be a budget smartphone, powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB RAM. The Geekbench listing confirms that the Nokia 2.4 would run Android 10.

On these terms, the new Nokia phone spotted on the FCC listing could also be a budget smartphone. Yet, it's hard to be certain at the moment. Nokia, no doubt is one of the popular brands in India. Both the feature phones like the Nokia 5310 and other smartphones have been well-received. We expect to see more about the new Nokia phone ahead of its launch.

