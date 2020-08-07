Nokia 5.3 Might Launch This Month In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia is prepping up to launch the Nokia 5.3 in India. The smartphone was launched back in March with a price tag of 189 Euros for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which would roughly translate to Rs. 15,080 in India. The Nokia 5.3 was launched in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color variants.

Now, the news comes via Mobile Indian that the company will launch the handset in August. In addition, it is known that the company expected to launch some other smartphones alongside the Nokia 5.3. However, the names of the upcoming devices are still under wraps. It is also rumored that the company might launch the Nokia 8.3. The smartphone is the first 5G supported smartphone from the HMD Global.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5.3 bestows a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. For security, the handset features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery and ships with Android 10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. The 64GB onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated MicroSD card.

In terms of imaging, the Nokia 5.3 packs a quad-camera setup which equipped with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, the smartphone includes Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and more.

Nokia 8.3 Specifications

To recall, the Nokia 8.3 flaunts a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor teamed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on the Android 10 operating system. The quad-camera setup of the device packs a 64MP primary lens. Upfront, it has a 24MP shooter for taking selfies. We hope the company will announce the launch date soon.

