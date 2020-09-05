Alleged OnePlus Clover With Snapdragon 460 SoC Visits Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is planning to bring another smartphone called the OnePlus Clover. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench 5 database via MySmartPrice. Earlier, a report claimed that the company is working on a budget-friendly smartphone with codename Clover.

A report by Android Central claimed the upcoming handset will be available for around $200 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Now, the Geekbench 5 listing has revealed some specifications of the alleged OnePlus Clover. The report further claims the upcoming device will be available globally.

OnePlus Clover Details

As per the Geekbench 5, the handset will carry the OnePlus BE2012 model number. It has scored 245 points, 1174 points in the single-core test, and a multi-core test respectively. Coming to features, the listing reveals the handset will pack the 1.80GHz octa-core processor with the codename bengal, suggesting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

The handset will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. It is not yet known whether the phone will be available in any other storage configuration.

The OnePlus Clover is said to offer a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It will run on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. Coming to optics, the OnePlus Clover will feature a triple rear camera which will include a 13MP primary sensor, two 2MP sensors.

The device will get fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What We Think

The company seems to be looking to enter the entry-level segment with its upcoming phone. Previously, the company introduced the OnePlus Nord with a starting price of Rs. 24,999.

If the alleged OnePlus Clover will arrive with the above-mentioned price, then the features are quite good. It will be the first handset from the company at this price segment with impressive feature including a 6,000 mAh battery, an HD+ display.

