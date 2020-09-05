ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged OnePlus Clover With Snapdragon 460 SoC Visits Geekbench

    By
    |

    OnePlus is planning to bring another smartphone called the OnePlus Clover. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench 5 database via MySmartPrice. Earlier, a report claimed that the company is working on a budget-friendly smartphone with codename Clover.

    Alleged OnePlus Clover Visits Geekbench

     

    A report by Android Central claimed the upcoming handset will be available for around $200 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Now, the Geekbench 5 listing has revealed some specifications of the alleged OnePlus Clover. The report further claims the upcoming device will be available globally.

    OnePlus Clover Details

    As per the Geekbench 5, the handset will carry the OnePlus BE2012 model number. It has scored 245 points, 1174 points in the single-core test, and a multi-core test respectively. Coming to features, the listing reveals the handset will pack the 1.80GHz octa-core processor with the codename bengal, suggesting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

    The handset will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. It is not yet known whether the phone will be available in any other storage configuration.

    The OnePlus Clover is said to offer a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It will run on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. Coming to optics, the OnePlus Clover will feature a triple rear camera which will include a 13MP primary sensor, two 2MP sensors.

    The device will get fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    What We Think

    The company seems to be looking to enter the entry-level segment with its upcoming phone. Previously, the company introduced the OnePlus Nord with a starting price of Rs. 24,999.

    If the alleged OnePlus Clover will arrive with the above-mentioned price, then the features are quite good. It will be the first handset from the company at this price segment with impressive feature including a 6,000 mAh battery, an HD+ display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X