Oppo R13 with Android 8.1 Oreo and 4GB RAM likely in the making

A few weeks back, the live images alleged to be those of the upcoming Oppo R13 smartphone were leaked online. These images gave us an impression that the smartphone might resemble the iPhone X in terms of design.

Now, a fresh leak regarding the smartphone has emerged online shedding light on some of the key specifications of it. A leaked screenshot of the 'About Phone' section of the alleged Oppo R13 has been revealed by a Chinese publication via GizmoChina. The image shows that the Oppo R13 will run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 4.0 out-of-the-box. The latest version of ColorOS is 3.2 and this was announced along with the Oppo R11s and Oppo R11s Plus.

Besides the software, the leaked screenshot also tips that the Oppo R13 might feature 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity of which around 45GB will be user accessible. The exact processor that this smartphone will use remains to be unknown but it looks like there will be an octa-core chipset. It is believed that the processor could be from MediaTek and that it will be based on the baseband version that begins with MOLY as seen in the image.

Of course, it is unusual for an Oppo flagship smartphone to use a MediaTek processor under its hood. But that's not all as the other usual feature is that the screenshot shows 2016 in the security patch level. Apart from these, there are no other details available for now regarding the upcoming Oppo R13 smartphone.

On the design front, as mentioned above, the Oppo R13 bears a close resemblance to the iPhone X. The smartphone has a near bezel-less display, a vertically stacked dual camera arrangement, and a glass back panel. The device is likely to be launched in three color variants - black, blue and white.