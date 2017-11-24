Alleged Oppo R13's design looks identical to iPhone X

Oppo's flagship smartphone R11 was launched alongside R11 Plus back in June. Keeping aside the specs, the Oppo R11 caught the attention of many due to its design. The device looked the same as Apple's iPhone 7 Plus. Especially, the rear part of the smartphone.

Just like the iPhone 7 Plus, Oppo R11 has rear dual cameras that are accompanied by a LED flash. The camera sensors are placed side to side in a single housing. Even the branding is at the same place. Not only, R11, we were to find out later that even OnePlus 5's back panel looks identical to that of the iPhone 7 Plus. So it is safe to assume that when it comes to design, iPhones are trendsetters.

Even the newly launched iPhone X is no exception. From being the first iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen, to introducing the notch, the latest flagship from Apple has been the center of attraction among tech enthusiasts.

Several small Chinese manufacturers have already come up with replicas of the iPhone X. Needless to say, we are talking about the design aspect. However, most of those manufacturers are unknown or lesser known.

Now, it looks like Oppo is planning to launch an iPhone X lookalike. We say this as two images of the alleged Oppo R13 has surfaced online. The front part of the device holds resemblances with the iPhone X with what appears to be a notch at the top. There is also a virtual home bar at the front.

The back panel of the Oppo R13 features a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup at the top-left corner, reminding us again of the iPhone X. You can also see the company logo at the center.

At this moment, there is no information available on the specs and features of the alleged Oppo R13. Hopefully, the smartphone will visit the benchmarking sites, which will allow us to get a better idea of the handset.

