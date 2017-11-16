Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM goes on sale at Rs. 22,990 via Flipkart

The Oppo F3 Plus was announced back in March this year. At the time of releasing this smartphone in India in April, the company announced only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for sale for Rs. 30,990.

Earlier this week, Oppo announced the new 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone. Similar to the 4GB RAM variant, this one is also exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Notably, the Oppo F3 Plus 6GB variant is priced at Rs. 22,990. The device has gone on sale for the first time today in India at this price point. Given that the 4GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 30,990, this variant with a higher RAM offers more value for money as it comes at a significantly lesser price.

Flipkart is providing several enticing offers with the Oppo F3 Plus. The smartphone comes with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, no cost EMI from Rs. 1,916 per month, and a buyback guarantee that assures 50% of the value of the phone at the time of exchanging. Also, there is an additional discount of 5% on purchasing it using HDFC debit or credit card and free Hotstar Premium subscription for three months.

Other than the difference in the RAM, the rest of the specifications and capabilities are the same. To refresh on the specifications of the Oppo F3 Plus, the smartphone is a selfie-centric device featuring dual cameras at the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. There is a 16MP camera at the rear with LED flash. The selfie camera comes with the Beautify 4.0, screen flash, selfie panorama and palm shutter to help you click good selfies.

The smartphone adorns a 6-inch FHD 1080p JDI In-Cell display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. There are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS. The entire package gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with VOOC ultra-fast charging technology. The device runs Android Marshmallow topped with ColorOS 3.0.