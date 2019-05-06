Alleged Oppo Reno smartphones clear TENNA certification with 6GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo PCDM10 and the PCDT10 smartphones will adorn a tall AMOLED display that will measure 6.4-inch in size.

Oppo officially unveiled its flagship Reno smartphone lineup back in April 2019 in the market. The company introduced two models in its latest lineup including a standard Reno and the Reno 10x zoom smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to launch both the devices in the global market. And it seems that the company has already started working on new smartphones in the Reno series.

Two alleged Reno smartphones have been spotted online. Both the mystery smartphones have appeared on the mobile certification website TENNA. The smartphones have been spotted along with the model number and key specifications. The devices have been listed with a model number PCDM10 and PCDT10 on TENNA.

In terms of hardware, the TENNA listing suggests that the upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor that will clock at 2.2 GHz. The device is said to come with 6GB RAM and onboard storage space of 128GB. The smartphones will run on Android Pie OS which will be topped with a ColorOS 6.0 skin.

The Oppo PCDM10 and the PCDT10 smartphones will adorn a tall AMOLED display that will measure 6.4-inch in size. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display will incorporate a fingerprint sensor for device security. There will be a dewdrop style notch which will pack the selfie camera.

The front camera of the device will come with a 32MP sensor for video calls and selfies. The primary camera module at the rear panel will have dual sensors. There will be a 48MP sensor and a 5MP lens packed in the rear camera setup for imaging. A 3,960mAh battery unit will keep the processor ticking.

These renders leaked via TENNA suggests that the upcoming Reno smartphones will be premium-mid range offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Currently, the names and pricing details of both the Reno smartphones are unknown and we are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on upcoming Oppo Reno and other smartphones.

