Oppo Reno with 10x zoom camera goes official: Price and specifications

The Oppo Reno top-end variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, whereas, the standard variant comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Oppo has officially announced its highly anticipated Reno smartphone lineup with 10x zoom camera. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had introduced 10x lossless camera zoom feature at the technology trade fair, MWC 2019. The Reno is first Oppo lineup to come enabled with this feature. There are two Reno variants launched in the market. One of them makes use of a flagship Qualcomm chipset, whereas, the other variant uses a mid-range processor by Qualcomm.

Oppo Reno smartphone lineup pricing and availability:

The Oppo Reno standard variant with Snapdragon 710 processor is available in three different configurations. The Oppo Reno 6GB+128GB variant is priced at RMB (Rs 30,936 approx) and the 6GB+256GB variant is carrying a price tag of RMB 3,299 (Rs 34,034 approx). There is also an 8GB+256GB variant which has been priced at RMB 3,599 (Rs 37,127 approx).

The high-end variant of the Oppo Reno with 10x zoom is also launched in three different configurations. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at RMB 3,999 (Rs 41,259 approx). Whereas, the 6GB+256GB variant is priced at RMB 4,499 (RS 46,404 approx) and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at RMB 4,799 (Rs 49,501 approx).

Oppo Reno hardware and software:

The Oppo Reno top-end variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The premium variant as mentioned earlier comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device flaunts a big 6.4-inch OLED display panel. The camera aspects of this variant include a triple lens setup at the rear. The rear camera setup comprises of a 48MP main sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 13MP additional lens with a periscope style 10X zoom lens. This variant is backed by a capacious 4,065mAh battery unit which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Coming to the specifications of Oppo Reno standard variant, there is a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor. This standard variant is also available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage option. For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens. This variant also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. For charging and data transfers, both the smartphones come with a USB Type-C port. In the software department, both the Oppo Reno variants will ship with an Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

