Alleged Realme V5 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specs

It is confirmed that the Realme V5 will be launched soon in India. It will be the first device in the new V series from the company. This new smartphone is likely to flaunt a punch-hole cutout on the display along with a rectangular camera arrangement at its rear. Also, reports suggest that the upcoming Realme smartphone could be launched with 5G support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As of now, there is no official word regarding the Realme V5's specifications. Now, a listing on the TENAA certification database gives a hint at what we can expect from the smartphone.

Realme Smartphones TENAA Listing

The TENAA certification listing shows that two new Realme smartphones with the model numbers RMX2111 and RMX2112 could be in the offing. The specs revealed by the certification database are quite identical to those mentioned by a Weibo-based tipster recently in regards to the Realme V5.

The listing on the Chinese certification database reveals the possible design of the smartphone via leaked images. The design appears to be reminiscent to those hinted by the official teaser that we saw recently. When it comes to specs, the device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The certification listing shows that the smartphone could measure 162.5mm x 75.1mm x 9.1mm in dimensions and weigh around 194 grams.

Realme V5 Specifications Revealed

It is believed that the device will get the power from a beefy 4900mAh battery along with support for 30W fast charging technology. While this has not be revealed by the TENAA listing, it is something that we saw in a 3C listing.

Furthermore, word is that the upcoming Realme smartphone could make use of an octa-core 2GHz chipset, which could either be the MediaTek Dimensity 800 or the new Dimensity 720 SoC. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. It is also believed to flaunt a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage space.

On the imaging front, the Realme V5 is believed to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the smartphone include standard connectivity aspects and a USB Type-C port.

