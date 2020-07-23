ENGLISH

    Realme V5 With Quad Camera Expected To Launch Soon

    Realme is expected to announce a new V series smartphone soon. Rumors of a new phone have been circulating for several days. The CMO of Realme Xu Qi Chase recently confirmed that the new phone under the V series will be the moniker Realme V5. The design of the phone has been revealed through the teaser image of the company shared on Weibo.

    Realme V5 Expected To Launch Soon

     

    As per the teaser image, the Realme V5 will come with a quad-camera setup at the backside along with an LED flash. The quad-camera module expected to include a 48MP sensor. It will support the 5G network and the device will have a Flash fast charging technology. The company also mentioned it will be available in Silver Wing Boy color variant.

    According to the image, the phone features an LCD panel with a punch-hole design. It is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The volume button and SIM card tray appear to be located on the left side of the device. Also, the brand name is written vertically on the rear panel of the device. Apart from these, no features of Realme V5 were known from the teaser image.

    On the other hand, a Realme smartphone model with number RMX2121 appeared in TENAA and it could be the Realme V5. However, it is not possible to say for sure at the moment because the phone spotted in the TENAA list does not have the side-mounted fingerprint reader that is in the Realme V5. There seem to be several phones in the Realme's portfolio.

    In addition, two new smartphones with model numbers, RMX2111, and RMX2112 have been surfaced on TENAA, MIIT, and 3C certification platforms. The Realm V5 is expected to be one of the two smartphones.

    The company has since begun to tease. So, it seems that there is not much time left for the development to end. That means Realme V5 might launch in China soon, and is said to arrive globally in Berlin's IFA 2020.

    realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
