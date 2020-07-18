ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme To Make Big Announcement At IFA 2020, Confirms CEO

    By
    |

    Back in February this year, Realme had big plans for the MWC 2020 but in vain as the event was called off due to the pandemic crisis. Now, it looks like the company is all set to make a big announcement at the upcoming IFA 2020, which is slated to debut in Berlin from September 4, 2020. It is believed that the Realme X3 Pro will be unveiled at the event among others.

    Realme To Make Big Announcement At IFA 2020, Confirms CEO

     

    Earlier this week, the company announced the 125W UltraDART fast charging technology, which is believed to power the new Realme smartphone that will be unveiled at the IFA this year. What's more interesting is that this will be the first time that Realme will take part in the trade show.

    Realme IFA 2020 Announcement

    Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to reply to a tweet posted by the official IFA Berlin account. In the reply, he announced the debut of the company at the IFA 2020 hinting at a big announcement. However, he did not divulge other details regarding the same.

    Realme X3 Pro Expected

    The Realme X3 Pro is expected to be a major announcement that marks the company's entry at the IFA event. A TENAA listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera module at the rear. Also, the smartphone is said to feature the company's newly announced 125W UltraDART fast charging technology, which appears to be similar to the latest Flash Charge tech from Oppo.

    Other Realme Products On Cards

    The fast-growing smartphone brand Realme is also specialized in other categories. The company is competing against rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi with the launch of its smart devices under the AIoT lineup. It has already launched the Realme Watch and Realme Band in India.

     

    Furthermore, the company is working on its smart speakers and other such products such as smart locks, car chargers, and electric toothbrushes. We can expect some of these to see the light of the day at the IFA 2020. For further clarity regarding what else could be announced at the upcoming tech show in September, we need to wait for official updates.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X