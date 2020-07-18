Realme To Make Big Announcement At IFA 2020, Confirms CEO News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in February this year, Realme had big plans for the MWC 2020 but in vain as the event was called off due to the pandemic crisis. Now, it looks like the company is all set to make a big announcement at the upcoming IFA 2020, which is slated to debut in Berlin from September 4, 2020. It is believed that the Realme X3 Pro will be unveiled at the event among others.

Earlier this week, the company announced the 125W UltraDART fast charging technology, which is believed to power the new Realme smartphone that will be unveiled at the IFA this year. What's more interesting is that this will be the first time that Realme will take part in the trade show.

Realme IFA 2020 Announcement

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to reply to a tweet posted by the official IFA Berlin account. In the reply, he announced the debut of the company at the IFA 2020 hinting at a big announcement. However, he did not divulge other details regarding the same.

Realme X3 Pro Expected

The Realme X3 Pro is expected to be a major announcement that marks the company's entry at the IFA event. A TENAA listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera module at the rear. Also, the smartphone is said to feature the company's newly announced 125W UltraDART fast charging technology, which appears to be similar to the latest Flash Charge tech from Oppo.

Other Realme Products On Cards

The fast-growing smartphone brand Realme is also specialized in other categories. The company is competing against rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi with the launch of its smart devices under the AIoT lineup. It has already launched the Realme Watch and Realme Band in India.

Furthermore, the company is working on its smart speakers and other such products such as smart locks, car chargers, and electric toothbrushes. We can expect some of these to see the light of the day at the IFA 2020. For further clarity regarding what else could be announced at the upcoming tech show in September, we need to wait for official updates.

