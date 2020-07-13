New Realme Smartphone Series Spotted In New Image; Claims To Redefine 5G Smartphones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme's latest offering was the flagship Realme X50 Pro Player Edition that launched in China. Now, the company is gearing up for another smartphone series. According to a popular tipster, Realme is working on a new phone series, revealed via a leaked shot of the device. The new Realme series is expected to have 5G support.

There are a couple of smartphones from Realme and other Chinese brands with 5G support. From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme series is gearing up to challenge these smartphones. The leaked image spotted on Weibo notes that the upcoming Realme smartphone series will solve some of the issues associated with 5G smartphones in the market.

Realme Smartphone Series With 5G

The 5g-related issues that Realme is talking about could mean anything. For one, a faster battery drain is one of the issues linked to 5G-ready smartphones. This could mean that the upcoming Realme smartphone series could have a larger battery capacity. It's also possible for improved fast charging technology.

For now, the name of the Realme smartphone series is unknown yet. The tipster's image hints at a punch-hole display and is said to support a high refresh rate. The mysterious phone also seems to have curved edges, which could be marketed for gaming as well.

Realme Smartphone Series

Realme smartphone series like the Narzo are quite popular in India. The upcoming series, however, seems to flagship devices and could be more expensive than Narzo smartphones. Presently, the Realme X50 Pro 5G and the X50 Pro Player Edition are the two devices with the fastest charging capacities.

These Realme devices come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 rapid charging capabilities. Realme might embed even faster-charging capabilities with the upcoming smartphone series. Realme is already set to debut its 120W Ultra Dart rapid charging technology, which can fuel one-third of a 4,000 mAh battery in three minutes.

This also means that the Realme 120W Ultra Dart rapid charging technology can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes. Could this be the new feature of the upcoming Realme smartphone series? It's hard to be certain of anything now and await further reports.

