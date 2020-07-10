Realme X50 Pro Price Hiked In India By Rs. 3,000; Sales Resume Next Week News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X50 Pro was launched earlier this year in India and has gone up for sale a couple of times. It was the first premium smartphone in the country to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The availability of this device was due to some logistics issues. Now, it is all set to go on sale again. But, this time it will be selling with an increased price tag.

Realme X50 Pro New Price And Sale Details

The Realme X50 Pro will now be selling with up to Rs. 3,000 price hike. The price hike will apply to all the models. Speaking of the pricing, the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be retailing at Rs, 39,999 instead of previous Rs. 37,999 price tag.

Similarly, the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 39,999 selling price. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration will be selling at Rs. 47,999. Notably, this variant was previously available for Rs. 44,999. The handset will be again available for purchase on Monday, i.e, 13 July 2020. The sale will start at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme X50 Pro Highlight Features

The Realme X50 Pro adorns a 6.44-inch display which is a Super AMOLED panel that has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification. It features a dual punch-hole which is packed with a 32MP Sony IMX 616 sensor and am 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes pre-installed with Android 10 OS wrapped around Realme UI. The 5G enabled device features a quad-rear camera setup.

It comprises a 64M primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor with 20x zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on a 4,200 mAh battery and supports 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

