ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Might Launch 100W+ Fast-Charging Technology In July

    By
    |

    Realme seems to be working on a 100W+ fast charger. It is hinted to be launched later this month. The new charger is said to be announced as 'Ultra Dart'. There is no confirmation on the date of announcement. The company is currently providing 65W fast charging which is included in the Realme X50 Pro. It can be charged 100 percent in 30-35 minutes. Presumably, if the company will bring the 100W+ faster charger in the future, might offer this with the same flagship phone.

    Realme Might Launch 100W+ Fast-Charging Technology

     

    Through tipster Ishan Agarwal, it comes to light that the company may launch the charger in July. He also added that the new fast-charger can charge at speeds up to 120W. The new charger is also said to charge a 4,000 mAh battery by one-third in just three minutes. If the company introduces this fast charging technology, we will probably get it on upcoming Realme phones in the future. However, it remains to be seen which of the Realme's phones will support the technology. Even Realme has yet to confirm about 100W+ fast charging.

    Nowadays, the demand for phones with fast charging support is much higher. Xiaomi has already launched its 100W charger technology, which can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. The company will soon launch the first smartphone to support 100W charging. The Chinese firm was already working on a 120W charger that was spotted on the 3C certification platform last month.

    Not just Xiaomi and Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also working with fast charging technology. Vivo has already introduced the 120W super flash charging technology in June last year which can charge 50 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 5 minutes. It takes 13 minutes to charge 100 percent battery.

    On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Series has a 65W fast charging technology and the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone also comes with the 65W with the fastest charging technology.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X