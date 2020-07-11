Realme Might Launch 100W+ Fast-Charging Technology In July News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be working on a 100W+ fast charger. It is hinted to be launched later this month. The new charger is said to be announced as 'Ultra Dart'. There is no confirmation on the date of announcement. The company is currently providing 65W fast charging which is included in the Realme X50 Pro. It can be charged 100 percent in 30-35 minutes. Presumably, if the company will bring the 100W+ faster charger in the future, might offer this with the same flagship phone.

Through tipster Ishan Agarwal, it comes to light that the company may launch the charger in July. He also added that the new fast-charger can charge at speeds up to 120W. The new charger is also said to charge a 4,000 mAh battery by one-third in just three minutes. If the company introduces this fast charging technology, we will probably get it on upcoming Realme phones in the future. However, it remains to be seen which of the Realme's phones will support the technology. Even Realme has yet to confirm about 100W+ fast charging.

Nowadays, the demand for phones with fast charging support is much higher. Xiaomi has already launched its 100W charger technology, which can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. The company will soon launch the first smartphone to support 100W charging. The Chinese firm was already working on a 120W charger that was spotted on the 3C certification platform last month.

Not just Xiaomi and Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also working with fast charging technology. Vivo has already introduced the 120W super flash charging technology in June last year which can charge 50 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 5 minutes. It takes 13 minutes to charge 100 percent battery.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Series has a 65W fast charging technology and the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone also comes with the 65W with the fastest charging technology.

