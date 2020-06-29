ENGLISH

    Realme Narzo 10 New Color Variant Sale Set For June 30: Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    Realme launched the Realme Narzo 10 in India as a rebranded version of the Realme 6i which was launched in March. Now, the company has announced a new color called - "That Blue" for the Realme Narzo 10. In addition to announcing the new color variant, the company has also shared the price and date of the sale. The Narzo 10 was launched in two colors - That White and That Green. But now only white and new variants are available on the company's official site. On the other hand, the company launched a new storage variant for the Realme Narzo 10A.

    Realme Narzo 10 New Color Variant Sale Set For June 30

     

    Tipster Sudhanshu first spotted the new variant of the handset on the company's official website. Realme has launched the new color variant to attract more of its customers. However, except for the color of the phone, everything else such as RAM and storage and the price has not changed.

    The new "That Blue" option will go on sale on June 30 via Flipkart and Realme India's website. The new color will feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which price set at Rs. 11,999. In addition to the new color, 'That White' color will be available for sale on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also use the exchange offer on the Realme India website and Flipkart.

    Realme Narzo 10 Features

    To recall, the Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it is powered by the Helio G80 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. There is 128GB of storage which is expandable via dedicated microSD card. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverses charging. It is loaded with Android 10 pre-installed.

    For imaging, the device has a quad rear camera setup comprising of 48MP main camera, 8MP sensor, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.

     

    Looking at the specs, it can be said that it offers better battery performance among the low-priced phones. The company has used the Helio G80 chipset for the Narzo 10 which gives a good enough gaming experience.

    Since the phone comes in only one storage variant, it could be a deal-breaker for some. However, 128GB storage is not much available on other brands phones priced under Rs. 12,000. The phone also offers a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP main lens. The features of the phone are quite attractive in terms of price and it seems like a good option in its segment.

    realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
    X